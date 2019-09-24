HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
US interests can’t dictate UN agenda
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/24 8:58:36
The US and a few Western countries have failed to rope in the numerous developing countries to criticize China’s
Xinjiang
policies. The US and those Western countries have lost the war of morality and justice.
