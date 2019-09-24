Crucial court decision on British parliament suspension to be announced Tuesday

Members of the public queue outside the Supreme Court ahead of a hearing on the legality of proroguing Parliament, in London, Britain, on Sept. 19, 2019. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Britain's Supreme Court, the country's highest legal chamber, announced Monday it will deliver to decision Tuesday on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament was lawful.Seven of the 11 senior judges, who spent three days last week listening to legal submissions about the five-week shutdown of the House of Commons, will announce their ruling at 10:30 a.m. local time in London.In what is seen as one of the most important cases to come before the court, the judges will rule on whether Johnson had acted lawfully when he advised Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue, or suspend parliament.Currently politicians are not due to return to the Houses of Parliament until Oct. 14 when a new session will be opened by the British monarch.But, depending on the judges' ruling, parliament may have to be recalled before then.Opponents of Johnson's shutdown maintain he suspended parliament to curtail debate and discussion on his "do or die" Brexit strategy. He has pledged to bring Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal with Brussels on Oct. 31.The Supreme Court has heard two appeals, one from businesswoman and Remain campaigner Gina Miller, the other over a decision by the highest court in Scotland which ruled the suspension of parliament was unlawful.Constitutional experts say the decision could determine the rules for when and why a prime minister is allowed to suspend parliament.Johnson's lawyers insisted he was in his rights as prime minister to prorogue the parliament.