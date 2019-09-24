Learning Chinese

consecutive wins连胜(liánshènɡ)A: Did you see? The Chinese women's volleyball team beat the US at the World Cup. This is seven consecutive wins.你看到了么？中国女排世界杯赢了美国了。这就意味着已经七连胜了。(nǐ kàndào le me? zhōnɡɡuó nǚpái shìjièbēi yínɡ le měiɡuó le. zhèjiù yìwèi zhe yǐjīnɡ qīliánshènɡ le.)B: Really? That's amazing!真的吗？这么厉害！(zhēn de ma? zhème lìhài!)A: Yup. My memories of the golden age of Chinese women's volleyball are rushing back.是呀。中国女排辉煌时代的记忆全都回来了。(shì ya. zhōnɡɡuó nǚpái huīhuánɡ shídài de jìyì quándōu huílái le.)B: Yeah. I remember when I was young listening to my mom and dad say that the Chinese women's volleyball team was invincible at that time. They won everything.是的。记得小时候听我爸爸妈妈说他们那个年代经历了中国女排所向披靡的时刻。战无不胜。(shìde. jìdé xiǎoshíhòu tīnɡ wǒ bàbà māmā shuō tāmén nàɡè niándài jīnɡlì le zhōnɡɡuó nǚpái suǒxiànɡ pīmǐ de shíkè. zhànwú búshènɡ.)A: I hope everything goes smoothly in the next matches.期待接下来的比赛一切顺利吧。(qīdài jiēxiàlái de bǐsài yīqiè shùnlì ba.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT