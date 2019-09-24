RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Never assume that someone knows what you are thinking. Be open and honest about your feelings when dealing with others today. The alignment of the stars indicates that financial gains are in your future. Your lucky numbers: 4, 5, 7, 13, 17.Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Your top priority for the time being needs to be earning a living. Do whatever it takes to help you establish a strong financial foundation. Romantic gestures will prove highly effective tonight. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Uphold any and all commitments you have made to your employers. Do not allow your fatigue to overshadow what must be done. A focus on education is your best bet for getting ahead. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)A colleague may send you mixed signals today. If you are unsure of what is expected of you, don't be afraid to ask someone within your group. Speculation on your part will only add to your confusion and make things more complicated. ✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Do whatever it takes to avoid discord today, as any fighting will just make things a million times worse. Financial matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Take time out to examine your relationships with others. Pay attention to the signals you are getting so that you can figure out who is and who is not on your side. A promotion is in the works for you. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Not everyone will understand or approve of your tactics. Don't waste time trying to come up with a defense, just go your own way and let the results speak for themselves. Your luck will be high when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)It's time to curb your spending habits. Set a budget, look over your personal papers and make sure you are on track. Your fun-loving personality and easygoing nature will make you the center of attention. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Try not to get too frazzled about the changes going on around you. Jumping to conclusions before all the facts are in will only add to your distress. An unexpected situation will present you the opportunity to develop a new social connection. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Look at your plans for today and go over every detail. Once you are satisfied with your strategy, make it known and promote what you have to offer. You can reduce your stress levels if you refuse to let others take advantage of you. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You will find it very difficult today to focus on repetitive tasks. If you find yourself losing out in the battle with boredom feel free to take a break for a bit. It will be more effective to deal with things once you are refreshed than trying to push through the monotony. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Taking the time to research investments will pay off big time. You will have an opportunity to take part in an activity that will bring you increased clout. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)If your current routine has gotten you stuck in a rut, do not hesitate to try something new, even if it is just to shake things up. ✭✭✭