Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/24 17:38:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Implied

  6 *First Amendment concern (note the starred answers' "Freudian" word chain!)

 15 Spanish friend

 16 Empathizes with

 17 Yemen's capital

 18 Game with a body board

 19 *White House conference site

 21 Palindromic joke

 22 Undoes a change

 23 Rallies and debates, for politicians

 26 Sleep aid brand

 29 Black-and-white whale

 30 Sushi eggs

 31 *Fancy hotel convenience

 37 Study at the last minute

 39 Kilmer of "Tombstone"

 40 ___ chamber

 41 *Frontage route

 46 Place for rubbish

 47 Strategize

 48 Telenovelas, e.g.

 50 Does something about

 53 Joy on "The View"

 55 P, to Plato

 56 *Honking and such

 60 He played Shaun in "Shaun of the Dead"

 64 Harold's cinematic pal

 65 Everybody

 66 Taking advantage of

 67 *Totally quiet

 68 Is unresolved

DOWN

  1 Express disbelief

  2 Minnesotan in "The Squad"

  3 Point on Forky's head

  4 Tennis champion Andre

  5 Appliance that often has a bagel setting

  6 ___ Loops

  7 Taken-back autos

  8 Early sch. type

  9 Word aptly contained in "hearing"

 10 Back-to-school night org.

 11 No longer working: Abbr.

 12 Endorse, as an online form

 13 Ermine in summer

 14 "Trap Queen" and "Dancing Queen"

 20 Nevada city with mountain views

 23 Poet's "prior to"

 24 TV go-with, once

 25 Christmas lights site

 26 Eyebrow shapes

 27 "... ___ perfect Union ..."

 28 Grizzly, for one

 29 Capital west of Stockholm

 32 Convection ___

 33 Disfigure

 34 Silo weapon, for short

 35 "Pet" with seeds

 36 Long, long times

 38 NBA VIPs

 42 U.N. workers' agency

 43 Pantry item

 44 Focusing problem: Abbr.

 45 Had some beers, say

 49 Kindle

 50 Pyromaniac's crime

 51 Trousers fabric

 52 Actress Marisa

 53 Cheap wine brand (GLOBE anagram)

 54 Bird with a bald variety

 56 Stern, for a ship

 57 Anteing words

 58 Beach trip souvenir?

 59 Work units

 61 Western treaty grp.

 62 Cincinnati-to-Detroit dir.

 63 Adobe file extension

Solution



 

