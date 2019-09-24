Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Implied
6 *First Amendment concern (note the starred answers' "Freudian" word chain!)
15 Spanish friend
16 Empathizes with
17 Yemen's capital
18 Game with a body board
19 *White House conference site
21 Palindromic joke
22 Undoes a change
23 Rallies and debates, for politicians
26 Sleep aid brand
29 Black-and-white whale
30 Sushi eggs
31 *Fancy hotel convenience
37 Study at the last minute
39 Kilmer of "Tombstone"
40 ___ chamber
41 *Frontage route
46 Place for rubbish
47 Strategize
48 Telenovelas, e.g.
50 Does something about
53 Joy on "The View"
55 P, to Plato
56 *Honking and such
60 He played Shaun in "Shaun of the Dead"
64 Harold's cinematic pal
65 Everybody
66 Taking advantage of
67 *Totally quiet
68 Is unresolvedDOWN
1 Express disbelief
2 Minnesotan in "The Squad"
3 Point on Forky's head
4 Tennis champion Andre
5 Appliance that often has a bagel setting
6 ___ Loops
7 Taken-back autos
8 Early sch. type
9 Word aptly contained in "hearing"
10 Back-to-school night org.
11 No longer working: Abbr.
12 Endorse, as an online form
13 Ermine in summer
14 "Trap Queen" and "Dancing Queen"
20 Nevada city with mountain views
23 Poet's "prior to"
24 TV go-with, once
25 Christmas
lights site
26 Eyebrow shapes
27 "... ___ perfect Union ..."
28 Grizzly, for one
29 Capital west of Stockholm
32 Convection ___
33 Disfigure
34 Silo weapon, for short
35 "Pet" with seeds
36 Long, long times
38 NBA VIPs
42 U.N. workers' agency
43 Pantry item
44 Focusing problem: Abbr.
45 Had some beers, say
49 Kindle
50 Pyromaniac's crime
51 Trousers fabric
52 Actress Marisa
53 Cheap wine brand (GLOBE anagram)
54 Bird with a bald variety
56 Stern, for a ship
57 Anteing words
58 Beach trip souvenir?
59 Work units
61 Western treaty grp.
62 Cincinnati-to-Detroit dir.
63 Adobe file extension
Solution