Puzzle

1 Implied6 *First Amendment concern (note the starred answers' "Freudian" word chain!)15 Spanish friend16 Empathizes with17 Yemen's capital18 Game with a body board19 *White House conference site21 Palindromic joke22 Undoes a change23 Rallies and debates, for politicians26 Sleep aid brand29 Black-and-white whale30 Sushi eggs31 *Fancy hotel convenience37 Study at the last minute39 Kilmer of "Tombstone"40 ___ chamber41 *Frontage route46 Place for rubbish47 Strategize48 Telenovelas, e.g.50 Does something about53 Joy on "The View"55 P, to Plato56 *Honking and such60 He played Shaun in "Shaun of the Dead"64 Harold's cinematic pal65 Everybody66 Taking advantage of67 *Totally quiet68 Is unresolved1 Express disbelief2 Minnesotan in "The Squad"3 Point on Forky's head4 Tennis champion Andre5 Appliance that often has a bagel setting6 ___ Loops7 Taken-back autos8 Early sch. type9 Word aptly contained in "hearing"10 Back-to-school night org.11 No longer working: Abbr.12 Endorse, as an online form13 Ermine in summer14 "Trap Queen" and "Dancing Queen"20 Nevada city with mountain views23 Poet's "prior to"24 TV go-with, once25 Christmas lights site26 Eyebrow shapes27 "... ___ perfect Union ..."28 Grizzly, for one29 Capital west of Stockholm32 Convection ___33 Disfigure34 Silo weapon, for short35 "Pet" with seeds36 Long, long times38 NBA VIPs42 U.N. workers' agency43 Pantry item44 Focusing problem: Abbr.45 Had some beers, say49 Kindle50 Pyromaniac's crime51 Trousers fabric52 Actress Marisa53 Cheap wine brand (GLOBE anagram)54 Bird with a bald variety56 Stern, for a ship57 Anteing words58 Beach trip souvenir?59 Work units61 Western treaty grp.62 Cincinnati-to-Detroit dir.63 Adobe file extension

Solution