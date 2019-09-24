Infrastructure has brought China forward over the last 70 years

Photo: VCG

70 years ago, when China was still in the ruins of war and buildings were waiting to be constructed, people did not expect that it would turn into an infrastructure giant so soon that is now even helping others to build bridges, ports and rails overseas.The country did not stop at that hard-won level of achievement. Building on efforts, sweat and the innovation of millions of Chinese people, now, when new technologies such as 5G and AI are transforming the world and the way people live, the country is on its way to take the lead again in the new era. It seeks to bridge the world, and to promote joint development for the benefit of the world.It was the development of infrastructure that dragged China forward, and it will also be infrastructure that does this in the future.







Graphics: GT





