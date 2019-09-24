Man gets married 24 times in one year

A new couple in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning Province registers for marriage. Photo: VCG

A 12-time married man in Central China has done it again: He registered his marriage to his pregnant girlfriend at a local civil affairs bureau, the 46th time in a year he has filed for either a divorce or marriage.A bureau employee in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province also found records showing that the man's latest marriage occurred just a week after his last divorce.Bureau records also show the man was married one day and divorced the next to several of his former spouses, according to a report by the Xiaoxiang Morning Post.The employee reported the man's serial marriages to the bureau's director, who discovered the bride was more than a little pregnant."She was ready to give a birth at any time," the director said. "I asked her if she knows her new husband has been married and divorced so many times, and she said yes." The woman told the director they have been in love for a long time and when the director told her to be careful, the woman seemed not to care. The man apparently became indignant when the director asked him about his many marriages. "I'm free to choose my partners. Whenever I want to marry or divorce, I will do it," the man answered.Some netizens thought the man may be taking advantage of wealthy woman and said he should be investigated. The report didn't mention if the man was ultra-handsome or wealthy or even his age.