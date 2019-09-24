Man back in jail hours after being released from detention

A detention center. Photo: VCG

Celebrating at the wrong place, at the wrong time is asking for trouble, especially if you've just been released from jail.A law-breaker from Chuxiong, Southwest China's Yunnan Province learned this lesson the hard way after he invited his friends to set off fireworks in front of the detention center he had been held in for a month. He had barely taken a step toward freedom before being detained for another 14 days again.The man surnamed Huang was released from detention on the morning of September 18 after having been detained for a month for drunk driving, according to the Pear Video.Huang and his friends returned to Wuding county detention center the night of his release to set off fireworks.