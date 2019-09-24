Contestants for Miss Tourism World 2019 Global Finals visit Qingdao, E China's Shandong

Contestants for the Miss Tourism World 2019 Global Finals visit Jimo ancient town in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 23, 2019. Sixty-five contestants gathered in Jimo and watched traditional Chinese folk performance on Monday. The finals will be held in Qingdao on Oct. 6. (Photo: Xinhua)





Contestants for the Miss Tourism World 2019 Global Finals visit Jimo ancient town in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 23, 2019. Sixty-five contestants gathered in Jimo and watched traditional Chinese folk performance on Monday. The finals will be held in Qingdao on Oct. 6. (Photo: Xinhua)





Contestants for the Miss Tourism World 2019 Global Finals visit Jimo ancient town in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 23, 2019. Sixty-five contestants gathered in Jimo and watched traditional Chinese folk performance on Monday. The finals will be held in Qingdao on Oct. 6. (Photo: Xinhua)





Contestants for the Miss Tourism World 2019 Global Finals watch traditional Chinese folk performance in Jimo ancient town in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 23, 2019. Sixty-five contestants gathered in Jimo and watched traditional Chinese folk performance on Monday. The finals will be held in Qingdao on Oct. 6. (Photo: Xinhua)



