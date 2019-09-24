Aerial view of salt lake in Yuncheng, N China's Shanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/24 18:45:24

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows the scenery of the salt lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows the scenery of the salt lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows the scenery of the salt lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows the scenery of the salt lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows the scenery of the salt lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows the scenery of the salt lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows the scenery of the salt lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus