Chinese singer’s solo hit trends worldwide

Photo:VCG

China's Hong Kong singer Jackson Wang's first single "Bullet of the Heart" hit the trending list on Twitter and China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Tuesday, just a few hours after its debut.The hashtag "#BULLETTOTHEHEART" topped the trending list in many countries and regions including the US, Malaysia and Canada, after being tweeted hundreds of thousands of times. Meanwhile, the Chinese hashtag #JacksonWang1stAlbum has been viewed nearly 1 million times on Sina Weibo.Many of his fans showed their excitement and praised the song."The music and music video are excellent! Thank you for being with us and we're always going to support and protect you," netizen Zhimawanggaga commented on Sina Weibo.Wang once joined in the discussion with the topic "I am a member of the Chinese national flag color guard" with other Chinese stars, following an incident in which protesters in Hong Kong threw the Chinese national flag at the Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry Pier into the sea on August 3. His support earned him praise from his fans.Global Times