Pogba set for return in League Cup

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated midfielder Paul Pogba will return to the squad for Wednesday's League Cup match against Rochdale.Pogba has been out of action since the 1-1 draw with Southampton on August 31 due to an ankle injury, but is hoping to regain full fitness ahead of the Premier League visit of Arsenal on Monday. "He'll probably get some minutes against Rochdale," Solskjaer told the club's website. "But we definitely think he's ready for Arsenal."Mason Greenwood was absent from Sunday's league defeat at West Ham United with a bout of tonsillitis, and the teenager, will be hoping to be back in the squad against Rochdale.Luke Shaw (hamstring) and Anthony Martial (thigh) will both miss the midweek clash as they continue to recover from injuries picked up before the international break.Marcus Rashford is also facing an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury in a 2-0 defeat by West Ham.United have made a disappointing start to the new season, recording eight points in six matches to sit eighth in the league standings.