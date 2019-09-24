Commander leads Chinese expedition team to forefront of deep-sea research

Manned deep-sea research submersible Jiaolong goes on its first dive trial after upgrading in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, on February 28. Photo: VCG

Liu Feng, Jiaolong's on-scene chief commander Photo: Courtesy of Liu Feng



Lure of the deep

Liu Feng encourages the submersible crew before the sea trial dive of 7,000 meters in 2012. Photo: Courtesy of Liu Feng



Obstacles and breakthrough

Liu Feng discusses problems with deputy commander of Jiaolong, Cui Weicheng, during the sea trial in 2012. Photo: Courtesy of Liu Feng



International stigma International stigma





Shared future

Zhang Ni contributed to the story







