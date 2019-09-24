Travel app apologizes after being accused of leaking users’ details

A netizen, whose Weibo account is Xi Le Xi Xi, wrote a post on Saturday saying that others could see her name and avatar after she selected a seat on a plane via Umetrip, and she said she had already been harassed by strangers due to the leak. Photo: Sina Weibo

RELATED ARTICLES: Japanese prosecutors to handle US pilot in crash

Umetrip, a travel app launched by TravelSky Technology Ltd, apologized on its Sina Weibo account after being accused of leaking users' private details.The company said there was a problem with the app's "Chu Xing Hu Dong (travel interaction)" function, which allows users to send and receive messages, due to their insufficient consideration of the function's feasibility, adding that they were very sorry for the problems the function had caused.The statement also said that Chu Xing Hu Dong was an exploratory function that had been adopted in 2018 and that it has not been updated in more than a year.A netizen with the Weibo account name of Xi Le Xi Xi wrote a post on Saturday saying that other people could see her name and avatar after she selected a seat on a plane via Umetrip. She said she had already been harassed by strangers due to the leak.She also said in the post that she could find other users' names and avatars by searching and asked Umetrip to give an explanation for the issue.The company responded to Xi Le Xi Xi on Weibo on Sunday, explaining that users can decide whether they want to activate their virtual identities, which can only be seen by others after they are turned on, and the function of Chu Xing Hu Dong is turned off by default.The actual personal information cannot be seen by others during the process, said the company.The explanation, however, did not convince internet users.Many netizens flooded the comment section of the Umetrip post, complaining that the function has a bug that means it is turned on by default - totally the opposite of what the company claimed.Umetrip later apologized for their miscalculation and said that they would continue optimizing their service.This is not the first time that Umetrip has been accused of leaking users' information.According to a report by Shanghai Law Journal on June 12, 2018, some netizens had complained that users' names, hometowns, zodiac signs, hobbies, seat preferences and favorite destinations could be seen by others.The company replied that the details, which are self-editable, displayed on the app are not users' actual personal information, and users can choose to activate or deactivate them.Global Times