HOME >>
PHOTOS
,
SPECIAL-COVERAGE
Muslims in China celebrate 70th anniversary of founding of PRC
Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/9/24 22:03:17
Photo: Courtesy of Dai Junfeng, head of the Islamic Association in Kunming, Yunnan Province
RELATED ARTICLES:
A flashback of the maiden PRC founding ceremony parade
Beijing hosts exhibition celebrating 70 years of thriving China
China’s rapid tech-rise over the past 70 years
Posted in:
GALLERY
,PHOTOS
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus