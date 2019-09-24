China, Cyprus vow to cement bilateral ties

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level week at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades pledged on Monday to further bilateral ties.During a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level week, Wang said that leaders from China and Cyprus have reached important consensus on promoting bilateral ties and designated directions for future development of the relationship during the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation this April.China and Cyprus, though distant geographically, are countries with time-honored histories and ancient civilizations, said Wang.While being committed to safeguarding multilateralism and the international system with the United Nations at its core, the two sides have set an example of mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation between big and small countries in the international community, he noted.Appreciating the Cypriot side's support for China's core interests and major concerns, the state councilor said China will also continue to support Cyprus' efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and security.Wang hailed Cyprus' participation in the joint efforts of promoting the Belt and Road Initiative and voiced the hope that the Cypriot side can continue to play an active role in advancing the healthy development of China-Europe relations.Anastasiades, for his part, said Cyprus-China relations have reached a new level, thanks to the concerted efforts of both sides.Cyprus is committed to expanding cooperation with China in various areas including maritime transportation, trade and people-to-people exchanges, he said.Anastasiades vowed that his country will maintain close communication with China to tap the potential of bilateral cooperation and will continue to play a positive role in strengthening Europe-China ties.Cyprus will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy and support China's legitimate position on issues concerning national sovereignty and reunification, he added.