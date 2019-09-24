Emblem factories eye expansion ahead of China's National Day

Photo:Xinhua

Traditional factories producing arts and crafts goods such as badges and emblems are eyeing expansion thanks to the growing interest brought by the atmosphere of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Companies are trying out enhanced manufacturing techniques and some of them plan to start novel online promotions.A national emblem factory in Langfang, North China's Hebei Province has been implementing new materials and techniques, and has seen improving business operation this year."We have been devoting efforts and resources to improve the quality of our products," Zhang Yi, head of the factory, told the Global Times on Tuesday.The factory mainly produces art goods including national emblems and other creative cultural products.In addition, the factory is using new environmentally friendly paint to pursue sustainable and benign economic development, Zhang noted, adding that they are planning to launch more promotional measures such as opening accounts on China's short video platform Douyin.Chinese traditional industries have been stepping up efforts to increase their popularity in recent years, and cultural institutions including museums are rolling out promotional measures to draw people's attention.Global Times