China firmly upholds UN's central role in int'l affairs: state councilor

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets with Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, president of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the sidelines of the UNGA high-level week at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

China firmly upholds the central role of the United Nations in international affairs and will continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the international body, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.During talks with Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, president of the 74th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level week, Wang said there is a high degree of consensus among member states on the urgency of enhancing multilateralism.Noting next year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN, the top Chinese diplomat said China supports the UN in hosting a series of commemorative activities as well as its efforts in promoting multilateralism and opposing unilateralism.China firmly upholds the UN's central role in international affairs including safeguarding the common interests of the international community, especially the developing countries, he said.China supports the UN in its emphasis on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, with poverty reduction, education and climate change as its working priorities, said Wang, adding that China will continue to fully support the work of the UN and further strengthen coordination and cooperation with the UN.Speaking highly of China's development over the past seven decades, Muhammad-Bande, for his part, hailed China's important role in promoting world peace and prosperity and appreciate its continued support for the work of the United Nations.It is crucial to adhere to multilateralism, especially under the current circumstances, he said. No country can cope with all the global challenges single-handedly, nor could any nation override the UN, noted the UN leader.Muhammad-Bande also voiced hope of demonstrating the consensus and determination of the international community in safeguarding multilateralism and strengthening cooperation.