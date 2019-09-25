Unilaterally initiating trade war wrong prescription, says Chinese state councilor
Unilaterally initiating a trade war is not the right prescription, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.
Economic globalization, as the trend of the times, should not and cannot be held back, Wang said in a keynote speech at a dinner co-hosted by National Committee on US-China Relations, US-China Business Council, US Chamber of Commerce and Council on Foreign Relations.