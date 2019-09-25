HOME >>
CHINA
Xi announces opening of Beijing Daxing International Airport
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/25 12:04:10
Photo: Li Hao/GT
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday announced the official opening of the Beijing Daxing International Airport.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the operation ceremony of the airport on Wednesday morning.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Daxing Station on Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway passes design verification
Beijing Daxing Airport buckled up for take-off
China Eastern Airlines wins aircraft maintenance qualification for Beijing Daxing airport
Posted in:
SOCIETY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus