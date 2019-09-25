Chinese, Turkish musicians jointly perform to celebrate PRC's 70th birthday

Chinese young pianist Wang Yang joined the world renowned Turkish Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) to stage a concert in the CSO Concert Hall in Ankara, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Sept. 24, 2019 (Photo: Xinhua)

Musicians from China and Turkey staged a joint concert on Tuesday evening in Ankara to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).Chinese young pianist Wang Yang joined the world renowned Turkish Presidential Symphony Orchestra in the music feast held at the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Concert Hall to entertain the audiences, by playing Chinese classics including "I love you, China," "The Unforgettable Character," "Ode to the Red Flag," as well as Turkish traditional song "The Breeze."Chinese Ambassador to Turkey Deng Li, who attended the concert, said in his opening speech that he was glad to see musicians from the two countries jointly presenting Chinese classic songs to the Turkish audiences.He expressed the hope that the music builds a bridge between the two peoples to promote bilateral understanding and friendship.Wang, who has held solo concerts in world leading music venues including the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Smolny Cathedral Concert Hall in Russia's St. Petersburg, said it was an honor to hold a concert in cooperation with the Turkish CSO to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the PRC founding."I like Turkish music a lot for its combination of traditional and folk music, and its integration of European and Asian styles," he said. "I wish I can convey these features of the Turkish songs in my future performances."Turkish audiences who attended the concert said they were captivated by the charm of Chinese music and that the concert has made their evening worthwhile."It is such a rare opportunity to see a Chinese pianist co-perform with Turkey's leading symphony orchestra," said Betul Turan, a Turkish teacher."Turkish and Chinese music share lots of similarities, and I can totally resonate with the emotion embedded in the Chinese songs," Turan said.Founded in 1826, the Turkish CSO is one of the world's oldest symphony orchestras. It has toured many countries, including China, Germany, Austria, the United States and Britain.