Burglar breaks in home, stays for almost 2 weeks

The buglar is arrested in Li's house. Photo: screenshot of a video posted by Pear Video

Talk about nerve. A would-be burglar in Central China made himself comfortable living in an apartment he broke into for a dozen days until the owner returned and called to the police who waited for him to break in again.The owner, surnamed Li lives in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, but also rents an apartment in Hengyang, Hunan where she often works.Li returned to her rental apartment after being away for a month and found many cigarette butts lying about, but she doesn't smoke."There were a lot of clues that another person was living in my apartment," Li said. "I also found some clothes hanging in my bedroom that weren't mine."Other evidence shows the break-in artist had slept in Li's bed, cooked in her kitchen and even swept the floor.Li reported the weird case to the police, who apparently set a trap for the thief. An officer told Pear Video that the burglar had entered the apartment through a bedroom window.After Li left the apartment to return to Changsha, police left the window as it was before she had returned to avoid the burglar being aware.Sure enough, two days later police found the man sleeping in Li's bed. He has been detained for breaking and entering.