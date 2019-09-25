A tangled web: UK judge’s #spiderbrooch goes viral

Her words had huge implications, but for many social media users watching the president of Britain's Supreme Court rule Tuesday on the suspension of parliament, it was all about her spider brooch.Judge Brenda Hale delivered the court's damning verdict against Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a huge glittery spider pinned to her right shoulder. "I really hope that spider doesn't get Lady Hale before she announces it," commented comedian Tiernan Douieb.The jewelry swiftly obtained its own Twitter account, @spiderbrooch1, while a black T-shirt with a silver spider design started selling on eBay. Others commented on what hidden messages the judge might be trying to relay, citing the Walter Scott quote: "Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.""Lady Hale demonstrating the potential for vast novelist sub-narratives offered by a correctly chosen brooch. What a tangled web we weave," tweeted writer Anne Louise Avery.