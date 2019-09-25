Hungarian drivers irate after Shell pumps filled with wrong fuel

Angry car drivers in Hungary took to social media Tuesday after a petrol station run by oil giant Shell admitted that pumps at one of their Budapest stations had been filled with the wrong fuel."During delivery... the petrol went into the diesel storage tank, and the diesel went into the petrol one," read a statement posted by Shell Hungary on its Facebook page.The firm said it was investigating the incident, which happened last Friday, and advised affected drivers to contact its customer help department. Filling a car with the wrong fuel can cause substantial damage to its engine.Since Shell's admission over 500 people have posted angry complaints under Monday's Facebook statement, with many demanding financial compensation."I filled my tank there on Friday, today my car was towed away after suddenly stopping, I'm waiting for the firm to call," read one message, beside a picture of a car being lifted by a crane.