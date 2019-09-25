Chinese Foreign Minister delivers keynote speech in New York

By Li Liang Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/9/25 15:36:00

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a keynote speech on Sino-US relations during a dinner in New York on September 24 co-hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations, US-China Business Council, US Chamber of Commerce, and Council on Foreign Relations. Photos: Li Liang


 

Wang Yi exchanges views with the attendees.


 

Snippets of the high-profile dinner


 

Craig Boyd Allen, president of US-China Business Council, addresses the gathering.


 

Carla Anderson Hills, chair of the National Committee on US-China Relations, delivers her speech.


 

Evan G Greenberg, chair of the US-China Business Council, speaks during the gathering.


 

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger congratulates the attendees and organizers through a video message.


 

