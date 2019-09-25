China launches new satellite for environment detection

China sends the Yunhai-1 02 satellite into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 25, 2019. Launched on a Long March-2D carrier rocket, the new satellite will be mainly used for detecting the atmospheric and marine environment and space environment, as well as disaster control and other scientific experiments. (Photo: Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
