Dates harvested during annual harvest season in Gaza Strip

Palestinian farmers holds freshly picked dates during the annual harvest season in Deir Al-Balah town, the central Gaza Strip, Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo: Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian farmer harvests dates from a tree during the annual harvest season in Deir Al-Balah town, the central Gaza Strip, Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo: Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian farmer harvests dates from a tree during the annual harvest season in Deir Al-Balah town, the central Gaza Strip, Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo: Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

