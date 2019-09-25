Dates harvested during annual harvest season in Gaza Strip

Palestinian farmers holds freshly picked dates during the annual harvest season in Deir Al-Balah town, the central Gaza Strip, Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo: Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian farmer harvests dates from a tree during the annual harvest season in Deir Al-Balah town, the central Gaza Strip, Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo: Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

