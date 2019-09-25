"We are proud of the achievements of the People's Republic of China": Palestinian PM lauds China's development achievements

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/25 15:49:07

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtaye speaks in an exclusive interview with Xinhua in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sept. 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtaye said that Palestine is proud of China's development achievements and solid bilateral ties.



"We are proud of the achievements of the People's Republic of China (PRC)," Ishtaye said in an interview with Xinhua at his West Bank office in Ramallah city ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC.



He hailed the China-proposed



Ishtaye stressed that Palestine-China relations are "historic" and exchanges of high-level visits between the two countries have been very frequent since late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat visited China in 1964 for the first time.



"President Abbas visits China almost every year" in recent years, said Ishtaye, who also visited China several times. "We take pride in our relationship with China," he added.



Ishtaye hailed China's support for Palestine, stressing that as a close friend for Palestine, China stands by Palestine in all international platforms, apart from its aid to the Palestinian people.



On the political front, Ishtaye stressed that Palestine welcomes China's four-point proposal for solving the Palestinian issue.



Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the proposal when he met with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2017.



He also expressed the hope that more Chinese business people would visit and invest in Palestine, particularly at a time when the United States is cutting its aid to the country.

