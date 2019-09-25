29 mln babies born into conflict in 2018: UNICEF

A healthcare worker feeds a baby at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, Sept. 24, 2019. More than 29 million babies were born into conflict-affected areas in 2018, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said, calling for increased support for parents forced to raise their babies and young children in conflict-affected areas. (Photo: Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

More than 29 million babies were born into conflict-affected areas in 2018, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Friday, calling for increased support for parents forced to raise their babies and young children in conflict-affected areas.Armed violence across countries including Afghanistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen meant that, throughout last year, more than one in five babies globally spent their earliest moments in communities affected by the chaos of conflict, often in deeply unsafe, and highly stressful environments."Every parent should be able to cherish their baby's first moments, but for the millions of families living through conflict, the reality is far bleaker," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore."In countries around the world, violent conflict has severely limited access to essential services for parents and their babies. Millions of families lack access to nutritious food, safe water, sanitation, or a secure and healthy environment to grow and bond. Along with the immediate, obvious dangers, the long-term impacts of such a start in life are potentially catastrophic," she said.This year marks the 30th anniversary of the landmark Convention on the Rights of the Child, in which, among other things, governments pledged to protect and care for children affected by conflict.

