Afghan security force holds military operation

Afghan security force members take part in a military operation in Faizabad district of Jawzjan province, northern Afghanistan, Sept. 24, 2019. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) has beefed up security operations against militants recently as militants launched massive attacks against cities and districts across the country. (Photo: Mohammad Jan Aria/Xinhua)

