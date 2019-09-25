Flowerbeds built along Chang'an Avenue to celebrate 70th anniversary of PRC founding

Photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows a flowerbed titled "70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China" in Beijing, capital of China. Twelve flowerbeds were built along the Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows a flowerbed titled "Story of Spring" in Beijing, capital of China. Twelve flowerbeds were built along the Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

People look at a flowerbed titled "Beautiful Life" in downtown Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2019. Twelve flowerbeds were built along the Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children pose for photos in front of a flowerbed titled "Never Forget Why You Started" in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2019. Twelve flowerbeds were built along the Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit a flowerbed titled "Created in China" in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2019. Twelve flowerbeds were built along the Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows a flowerbed titled "Prosperity and Development" in Beijing, capital of China. Twelve flowerbeds were built along the Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

People pass by a flowerbed titled "Community with Shared Future" in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2019. Twelve flowerbeds were built along the Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Photo: Xinhua)