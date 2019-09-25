Highlights of 16th China-ASEAN Expo in China's Guangxi

A Philippine girl in folk costume performs during the 16th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A Malaysian girl in folk costume is seen during the 16th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Malaysian girls in folk costume perform during the 16th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Indonesian girls in folk costume perform during the 16th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A Cambodian girl in folk costume is seen during the 16th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Girls from Myanmar wearing folk costume dance during the 16th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A Vietnamese girl in folk costume performs during the 16th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Vietnamese girls in folk costume are seen during the 16th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Vietnamese girls in folk costume perform during the 16th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

