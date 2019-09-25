Beijing Design Week hosts computer graphics seminar and exhibition

A visitor explores the CG exhibition in Beijing. Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

A seminar about China's computer graphics (CG) technology and an exhibition of Chinese CG artists' works kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday as part of the ongoing Beijing Design Week.The Beijing International CG Art Biennale saw China's top CG artists discuss the future of the industry and how new technology boosts the development of CG art.Among the artists in attendance were veteran artists with a number of movies and CG works under their belt including Mu Zhifei, Zhang Bo, Ni Zhenjie, Yang Xiaoqi and Chen Dagang.