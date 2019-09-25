People from all walks of life with hard work, wisdom contribute to China's development

Top: File photo taken in 1984 shows survey engineers working at a construction site of a project in southwest China's Chongqing. Bottom: Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2019 by Wang Quanchao shows a survey engineer from China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd. working at a building construction site in Chongqing. In 1949 when the People's Republic of China was founded, the Chinese people faced a devastated country that needed to be rebuilt from scratch after decades of warfare and chaos. After decades of unremitting endeavors and dedication by the Chinese people, China has grown to be the world's second largest economy. In 1952, China's GDP was 30 billion US dollars, while in 2018, its GDP reached 13.61 trillion US dollars, an increase of 452.6 times. A group of combo photos give you a glimpse of what Chinese people did decades ago and what they do right now. Undoubtedly, people from all walks of life in China with hard work and wisdom have made contributions to the country's development. (Photo: Xinhua)





Top: File photo taken in 1991 by Chogo shows a teacher instructing students in writing at a primary school in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Bottom: Photo taken on July 5, 2019 by Purbu Zhaxi shows a teacher giving a computer class to students at Haicheng Primary School in Lhasa. Tibet was the first region in China to provide free education for 15 years, and the illiteracy rate among young and middle-aged people has dropped to 0.52 percent. In 1949 when the People's Republic of China was founded, the Chinese people faced a devastated country that needed to be rebuilt from scratch after decades of warfare and chaos. After decades of unremitting endeavors and dedication by the Chinese people, China has grown to be the world's second largest economy. In 1952, China's GDP was 30 billion US dollars, while in 2018, its GDP reached 13.61 trillion US dollars, an increase of 452.6 times. A group of combo photos give you a glimpse of what Chinese people did decades ago and what they do right now. Undoubtedly, people from all walks of life in China with hard work and wisdom have made contributions to the country's development. (Photo: Xinhua)





Top: File photo taken in 1997 by Jiao Weiping shows photographers taking photos with film cameras and telephoto lens during a hockey match at the 8th Chinese National Games held in east China's Shanghai. Bottom: File photo taken on Aug. 11, 2017 shows photographers with Xinhua flying drones at the Olympic Sailing Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. In 1949 when the People's Republic of China was founded, the Chinese people faced a devastated country that needed to be rebuilt from scratch after decades of warfare and chaos. After decades of unremitting endeavors and dedication by the Chinese people, China has grown to be the world's second largest economy. In 1952, China's GDP was 30 billion US dollars, while in 2018, its GDP reached 13.61 trillion US dollars, an increase of 452.6 times. A group of combo photos give you a glimpse of what Chinese people did decades ago and what they do right now. Undoubtedly, people from all walks of life in China with hard work and wisdom have made contributions to the country's development. (Photo: Xinhua)





Top: File photo taken in 1989 and provided by Zhong Xiaoxia shows TV hostess Zhong broadcasting news at a studio of Sichuan Television in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Bottom: Photo taken on July 16, 2019 by Jiang Hongjing shows Zhong Xiaoxia broadcasting news at a studio of Sichuan Radio and Television in Chengdu. In 1949 when the People's Republic of China was founded, the Chinese people faced a devastated country that needed to be rebuilt from scratch after decades of warfare and chaos. After decades of unremitting endeavors and dedication by the Chinese people, China has grown to be the world's second largest economy. In 1952, China's GDP was 30 billion US dollars, while in 2018, its GDP reached 13.61 trillion US dollars, an increase of 452.6 times. A group of combo photos give you a glimpse of what Chinese people did decades ago and what they do right now. Undoubtedly, people from all walks of life in China with hard work and wisdom have made contributions to the country's development. (Photo: Xinhua)





Top: File photo taken in 1988 by Huang Xingquan shows engraver Liu Bilan carving in stone in Hui'an County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Bottom: Photo taken on July 9, 2019 by Wei Peiquan shows Zhang Zhenxiong, an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage Hui'an stone carving, works on a colored stone-shadow carving in Quanzhou. Hui'an stone carving, with a history of more than 1,000 years, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. At present, tens of thousands of people engage in the stone-shadow carving in Hui'an. Their works are sold to over 100 countries and regions. In 1949 when the People's Republic of China was founded, the Chinese people faced a devastated country that needed to be rebuilt from scratch after decades of warfare and chaos. After decades of unremitting endeavors and dedication by the Chinese people, China has grown to be the world's second largest economy. In 1952, China's GDP was 30 billion US dollars, while in 2018, its GDP reached 13.61 trillion US dollars, an increase of 452.6 times. A group of combo photos give you a glimpse of what Chinese people did decades ago and what they do right now. Undoubtedly, people from all walks of life in China with hard work and wisdom have made contributions to the country's development. (Photo: Xinhua)





Top: File photo taken in 1981 by Gao Meiji shows women embroidering in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Bottom: Photo taken on June 11, 2019 by Li Xiang shows Yao Huifen (L) and her younger sister Yao Huiqin exchanging Suzhou embroidery stitching techniques in Suzhou of Jiangsu. Suzhou embroidery is one of the four famous embroideries in China. Born in a family with a long history of embroidery in Suzhou, Yao Huifen created a new method of embroidery called "Simple Stitch", and incorporated traditional Chinese paintings and portraits into her works. In 1949 when the People's Republic of China was founded, the Chinese people faced a devastated country that needed to be rebuilt from scratch after decades of warfare and chaos. After decades of unremitting endeavors and dedication by the Chinese people, China has grown to be the world's second largest economy. In 1952, China's GDP was 30 billion US dollars, while in 2018, its GDP reached 13.61 trillion US dollars, an increase of 452.6 times. A group of combo photos give you a glimpse of what Chinese people did decades ago and what they do right now. Undoubtedly, people from all walks of life in China with hard work and wisdom have made contributions to the country's development. (Photo: Xinhua)





Top: File photo taken in 1988 and provided by China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. shows a conductor selling tickets at a railway station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Bottom: Photo taken on June 14, 2019 by Lu Boan shows conductor Liao Yuan working at the ticket office of Nanning East Railway Station in Nanning. Railway ticket selling in China has undergone great changes. Currently, China's official railway ticket-booking website, 12306.cn, has become the largest real-time ticket transaction system in the world. According to statistics, 700 tickets were purchased via the system every second at peak time. In 1949 when the People's Republic of China was founded, the Chinese people faced a devastated country that needed to be rebuilt from scratch after decades of warfare and chaos. After decades of unremitting endeavors and dedication by the Chinese people, China has grown to be the world's second largest economy. In 1952, China's GDP was 30 billion US dollars, while in 2018, its GDP reached 13.61 trillion US dollars, an increase of 452.6 times. A group of combo photos give you a glimpse of what Chinese people did decades ago and what they do right now. Undoubtedly, people from all walks of life in China with hard work and wisdom have made contributions to the country's development. (Photo: Xinhua)





Top: File photo taken in the 1990s shows an assembling line of passenger trains at Changchun railway vehicles manufactory in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Bottom: Photo taken on June 20, 2019 by Zhang Nan shows worker Tang Jiankun (front) checking a Fuxing bullet train at the high-speed train manufacturing center of CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd. in Changchun. High-speed rail is symbolic of the new structure of the Chinese economy, influencing all aspects of society. By 2020, China's high-speed rail length is expected to reach 30,000 kilometers, covering 80 percent of major cities. In 1949 when the People's Republic of China was founded, the Chinese people faced a devastated country that needed to be rebuilt from scratch after decades of warfare and chaos. After decades of unremitting endeavors and dedication by the Chinese people, China has grown to be the world's second largest economy. In 1952, China's GDP was 30 billion US dollars, while in 2018, its GDP reached 13.61 trillion US dollars, an increase of 452.6 times. A group of combo photos give you a glimpse of what Chinese people did decades ago and what they do right now. Undoubtedly, people from all walks of life in China with hard work and wisdom have made contributions to the country's development. (Photo: Xinhua)





Left: File photo taken in 1997 by Zhang Lucheng shows farmer Cheng Shuying picking melons in a greenhouse in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province. Right: Photo taken on June 26, 2019 by Zhu Zheng shows farmer Cui Xinjian displaying how to adjust temperature and humidity with a mobile app at a greenhouse in Cuixi Village of Shouguang. Shouguang, now a county-level city, has become a major vegetable growing base and well-known in China since more farmers joined greenhouse vegetable growing business in the 1990s. The city has been cited as a modern agricultural demonstration zone and has provided integrated vegetable growing solutions to more than 20 provincial-level regions. In 1949 when the People's Republic of China was founded, the Chinese people faced a devastated country that needed to be rebuilt from scratch after decades of warfare and chaos. After decades of unremitting endeavors and dedication by the Chinese people, China has grown to be the world's second largest economy. In 1952, China's GDP was 30 billion US dollars, while in 2018, its GDP reached 13.61 trillion US dollars, an increase of 452.6 times. A group of combo photos give you a glimpse of what Chinese people did decades ago and what they do right now. Undoubtedly, people from all walks of life in China with hard work and wisdom have made contributions to the country's development. (Photo: Xinhua)





Top: File photo taken in 1987 by Liu Zhongyang shows hairdresser Zhang Xueming (2nd L) and his colleague designing hairstyles for two women at Nanjing Hair Salon in east China's Shanghai. Bottom: Photo taken on July 26, 2019 by Ding Ting shows hairstylist Li Dezhong arranging hair for a woman at Nanjing Hair Salon in Shanghai. In 1949 when the People's Republic of China was founded, the Chinese people faced a devastated country that needed to be rebuilt from scratch after decades of warfare and chaos. After decades of unremitting endeavors and dedication by the Chinese people, China has grown to be the world's second largest economy. In 1952, China's GDP was 30 billion US dollars, while in 2018, its GDP reached 13.61 trillion US dollars, an increase of 452.6 times. A group of combo photos give you a glimpse of what Chinese people did decades ago and what they do right now. Undoubtedly, people from all walks of life in China with hard work and wisdom have made contributions to the country's development. (Photo: Xinhua)



