Development goals of China, US not mutually exclusive, says Chinese FM

File photo:Xinhua

The development goals of China and the United States are not mutually exclusive, and the two sides may work with each other well to attain their respective goals, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.China and the United States both have their own development goals, which are not mutually exclusive or a zero-sum equation, Wang said in a keynote speech at a dinner co-hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations, the US-China Business Council, the US Chamber of Commerce and the Council on Foreign Relations.China's renewal will provide the United States with a stable and sustainable market for the long run and a vibrant United States will provide China's development with a better external environment, the state councilor said, when expounding on how the world's two largest economies can benefit from each other's prosperity.The key is to be open-minded and respect each other's right to development and appreciate each other's accomplishments, he said.For the sake of the two countries and the world, China and the United States must find a way for major countries with different social systems and cultural backgrounds to co-exist on this planet in peace and cooperate with each other for win-win results, Wang added.