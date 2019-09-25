Better the devils you know

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford chases the ball during the UEFA Europa League group match against Astana in Manchester, England on September 19. Photo: VCG

'Worst group'

Young generation

After their recent toothless defeat against West Ham United, a growing number of Manchester United title race obituaries have already been published.Some media outlets have gone further and declared the Old Trafford's side's hopes of finishing in the UEFA Champions League spots to be over before the clocks have gone back.Watching on for Sky Sports as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side limped to their latest loss at the London Stadium were former club captain Roy Keane and the man that the Norwegian replaced in the dugout, Jose Mourinho.Neither minced their words. Along with former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness, the pundits suggested that Manchester United may struggle to finish inside the top six this season.Mourinho, who was sacked in December, said he takes no joy from the form of his former club and he fears for their fortunes this season. "I think they are going to be really in trouble to get not just into the top four but the top six. It's with a sad feeling that I say that."Keane laid some of the blame at Mourinho's door and those he had followed into replacing Sir Alex Ferguson at the 20-time champions of England. "­Recruitment over the last few years hasn't worked, it's not been good enough."The Irishman went on to say he was "shocked and saddened by how bad they are" as he pulled no punches on the squad that his former United teammate finds himself in charge of."No quality. A lack of desire. A lack of leaders. A lack of characters. It is a long way back and it is scary just how far they have fallen."Souness, as uncompromising as a pundit as he was as the hardman in Liverpool's midfield in the 1980s, echoed a lack of leadership. He called the current squad the "worst group Manchester United have had since the Premier League started."Even the players who might be good enough are being let down, according to the Scotsman."If you're [Marcus] Rashford, sitting in the changing room, who are you looking at, thinking, 'I want to be a pro just like him?' I could have named 10 players when I was at Liverpool."That's a problem that has been allowed to fester since the departure of Ferguson for David Moyes in 2013 - a squad that had finished the season as Premier League champions.In that squad were Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick, Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand - each of whom is among the club's top 10 Premier League appearance makers.Under the three full-time managers before Solskjaer those stalwarts of the club were allowed to leave taking with them the continuity of expectation, experience and belief with them. Carrick was last to go, retiring last summer before becoming part of Mourinho's and then Solskjaer's backroom staff.Giggs had played every season of the Premier League until that point as he amassed 632 appearances. Second on the list is Paul Scholes - who played 499 times over two spells for Ferguson - and then Gary Neville (400), who did not mince his words as co-commentator on the West Ham humiliation.Wayne Rooney (393) is fourth on the list ahead of Keane (326), Carrick (316) and Ferdinand (312). Leftbacks Denis Irwin (296) and Patrice Evra (273) - who played for 20 seasons between them - sandwich David de Gea (281), the only current player in the top 10.While the Spanish goalkeeper will extend his ­appearance record having just signed a new four-year deal with the club, there are question marks about whether his teammates can join him in the top 10.Some have joked that Solskjaer might best ease his current striking crisis by playing himself and adding to his 235 Premier League appearances. That is as unlikely as Chris Smalling adding to his 206 league nods for the club, even if he returns from his loan spell at Italian side AS Roma.Of the rest of the squad, club ­captain Ashley Young leads the way with 184 appearances but is unlikely to rise too far from 27th on the all-time list. He is 34 and fills in at fullback. Juan Mata has 167 appearances, while Phil Jones, who watched Mata and Young struggle from the stands has 163.All three had been linked with moves in the summer. If they leave their desitnations would likely not be teams above Manchester United in the ­Premier League table or Europe's elite is another testament as to where the club finds themselves right now.There is a glimmer of hope. Rashford (117), Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard (both 116) all around the 120-appearance mark and will add to that but while many at Old Trafford wish them well, there are matchgoing fans who tut at their every touch and see all three of the internationals as not good enough to pull on a red shirt.That goes the same for the next band of players ­ - Luke Shaw (75 appearances), Marcos Rojo (67) and Nemanja Matic - none of whom excite the supporters like names gone by. Rojo almost left and has so far only appeared in the Europa League this season. Another two defenders, Victor Lindelof (53) and Eric Bailly (50), are the only other two players in the current squad with more than a half century of Premier League apperances for the club.After those players, Scott McTominay has less than a full season of games under his belt (37) but more than older midfielders Andreas Pereira (25) and 50 million pound misfit Fred (19). If future top 10 appearance makers do exist at the club already then maybe they are among the least experienced players.Mason Greenwood has seven appearances, with fellow academy products Axel Tuanzebe (6), Angel Gomes (4) and Tahith Chong (3) hoped to make it to the top at Old Trafford.New signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James could also have a decade at the club ahead of them but the real worry now is if that will all be in the Premier League.