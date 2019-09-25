Every Premier League club’s longest-serving player

West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble Photo: VCG

Champion of champions

If you were to ask fans of English Premier League teams who the longest-serving player at their club was then their might be some shrugged shoulders followed by raised eyebrows.Take Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez. The 27-year-old Argentine goalkeeper has been at the Gunners since he arrived from ­Independiente in 2010. He's made only six Premier League appearances and almost as many loan moves. The second-choice stopper has spoken of his desire to make the the Copa America next summer but he is yet to represent the national side.Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is much better known. The Villa skipper made the bench for his boyhood team as a 16-year-old back in 2012 and has gone on to become the club talisman. Grealish took Villa back to the Premier League last season and is expected to be at the heart of them staying up.Bournemouth are a club with several long-standing players following the loan departure of Harry Arter. Charlie Daniels is out for the season while Steve Cook has been ever present this season. The third of the January 2012 signings, Simon Francis, has just returned to action after nine months out injured.Brighton's Lewis Dunk made his debut for the club against MK Dons in May 2010 and has seen the Seagulls soar from League One to the Premier League, while becoming club captain and an England international.That upward trajectory has not been shared by Burnley's Kevin Long, who joined the Clarets from Cork City in his native Ireland back in 2010. His time at the club has seen him leave on loan six times and fail to make the center back berth his own. He made six appearances last season and is yet to feature for Sean Dyche's side this season.At least Long is in his manager's thoughts. Chelsea's Jamal Blackman has never featured for the Blues, although he first made the bench back in October 2011. The 25-year-old keeper is enjoying another loan spell this season, with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, so the longest-­serving player in the squad is Cesar Azpilicueta who joined the side in 2012.Across London, Joel Ward is Crystal Palace's longest-serving player having joined in 2012. Last season he lost his place to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, making it the first season he failed to play fewer than 10 league games, but he has been an ever present so far season with Wan-Bissaka's move to Manchester United.Another fullback is Everton's longest-serving player: Leighton Baines. The former England man has been at the club for over 12 years - the third longest-serving player in the Premier League.Leicester's Andy King would have claim to that crown but for leaving for Rangers on loan in the summer after 13 years and four divisions as a pro with the 2016 Premier League champions. Title-winning goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel now takes the honor having joined the club in the summer of 2011.Liverpool's Champions League winning skipper Jordan Henderson is their longest-serving player. Signed in 2011 from Sunderland, he nearly left for Fulham in 2012 but has become a regular under a series of managers and Jurgen Klopp's most trusted man.David Silva will leave Manchester City next summer, much like the previous longest serving player Vincent Kompany left ahead of this season. When he does so, he too will have marked a decade at the Etihad amid the most successful period in the club's history.Across the city, Manchester United's longest-serving players have not had the same such success.With Chris Smalling gone to Roma, there are three players signed in the same summer that are the club's longest-serving: Phil Jones, Ashley Young and David de Gea. All three were among the last United squad to win the Premier League but it would be a shock if any are sill there the next time the trophy returns to Old Trafford.Newcastle United's Rob Elliot has been at the club since 2011 when he became the seventh signing of the summer. The rest have come and gone but the keeper remains, despite making only 55 appearances over his time on Tyneside. He has also made a handful appearances for Ireland but has troubled neither starting lineup of late.Alex Tettey has been much more ­regular for Norwich City since arriving from Rennes in 2012, even if that has meant yoyo-ing between the top two tiers of English football. The Norwegian has played four times for Daniel Farke this season.Another player with experience of the lower reaches of the English game is Sheffield United's Chris Basham. He joined the club in 2014 and has been down to League One and now up to the Premier League with the Blades. The skipper and striker has a longer associaiton with his hometown club but is on his third stint with the side now.James Ward-Prowse made his Southampton debut back in October 2011 as a 16-year-old and has remained among the Saints' first-team setup since. Last season was arguably the 24-year-old's finest for the club as he scored seven goals in 26 appearances. He has been an ever present for Ralph Hassenhuttl this campaign.Danny Rose may have been linked with a move away from Spurs in the summer but he is still being picked by Mauricio Pochettino. Signed from Leeds United way back in 2007 before marking his debut with a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2010, the England left back is the second longest-serving player in the Premier League.Mr Watford Troy Deeney has been with the Hornets through thick and thin after arriving from Walsall in 2010. The club skipper has played 248 times in the top flight for Watford and scored 75 times. They will need a few more of those goals to secure another season in the Premier League.The longest-serving player in the league is Mark Noble, who has amassed 426 Premier League games over 15 years with the Irons. The club skipper has no intention of going anywhere and is still first choice for Manuel Pellegrini, winning man of the match honors against Manchester United.Wolves' Matt Doherty has been at the club since 2010, joining from Irish side Bohemians after impressing in a preseason match between the sides. The wingback impressed in his debut Premier League campaign last season.