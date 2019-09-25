Target man

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo drives the ball during their Euro 2020 qualifying match against Lithuania on September 10 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photo: VCG
Saturday, June 12, 2004. It is a date long forgotten to most but not Cristiano Ronaldo. He will remember it for several reasons: It was the opening day of Euro 2004, in his native Portugal, and his first major international tournament; Greece shocked the hosts 2-1 to hint at what would happen in the final later that month; and the 19-year-old scored his first international goal.
Much has happened since in the colors of his clubs - Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus - and for his country. "Records come naturally to me," he said in 2014 as he surpassed Pauleta's record of 47 goals for Portugal with two in a 5-1 friendly win over Cameroon. In 2018, his 85th Portugal goal saw him better Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas as Europe's all-time scorer.
He has scored in all 10 major international tournaments he has played in since Euro 2004, including netting at every European Championship since with the most recent goal coming in the semifinal win over Wales at Euro 2016
. Injury ended his final early so he did not add to his tally against France but he has carried on at a startling rate since.
Ronaldo is the highest-scoring active international footballer with 93 goals, after adding four in his last match for Portugal, a 5-1 win over Lithuania in Vilnius. That haul also saw him set another record, besting former Ireland international Robbie Keane's 23 goals in European Championship qualifying.
Keane had joked with Ronaldo on social media to "leave this one" ahead of the trip to Lithuania. "I think you have enough records, Cristiano!" he wrote. Ronaldo did not get the message and Keane was one of the first to congratulate him on the new benchmark.
The Portugal captain is on course to beat Ali Daei's record for men's internationals. The Iranian superstar scored 109 goals in 149 games before his retirement in 2006. That target, another record, is in Ronaldo's sights.
While his record shows that he has scored his 93 goals in 160 games - a strike rate of 0.58 goals per game - that return has increased in recent years as the ex-winger has become the focal point of the attack for Real Madrid, Juventus and his national side. The Madeiran has scored 12 goals in his last 10 matches - a strike rate of 1.2 goals per game - and there is no reason to believe that run will not continue in the coming months.
He has a chance to aid his cause in the next few Euro 2020 qualifiers. Portugal play lowly Luxembourg on October 11 before meeting Ukraine four days later. In November they play Lithuania - the victims of Ronaldo's four-goal haul last time out - and then Luxembourg again.
Hitting the back of the net at the same rate would give Ronaldo a chance to best the records of Northern Ireland's David Healy and Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski, who both scored 13 goals in a single European Championship qualifying campaign. He is already the outright record scorer across qualifying and finals - and he shares the finals record with Michel Platini on nine goals. While both of them may be at the Euros held next summer, only Ronaldo is in line to play and he would expect to add to his tally in this newly expanded 48-team tournament.
While he remains fit, he remains a goal threat and the good news for the European champions is that he specializes in vital goals - 72 of his 93 goals have come in competitive internationals rather than friendlies.Greece - 2004
The goal that started it all came after Ronaldo had given away the penalty that put Greece 2-0 ahead in Lisbon's Estadio da Luz. His consolation, a header from a Luis Figo corner, came deep into injury time and set a patter for late goals - 26 of his 93 international goals have come in the last 15 minutes - if not for scoring consolations.Sweden - 2013
The second leg of the World Cup 2014
playoff was delicately poised following Portugal's 1-0 win at home. Ronaldo drew first blood in his personal duel with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Stockholm before the Swede put the hosts ahead with a quickfire double. Not to be outdone, Ronaldo added two more of his own to complete the comeback, his hat trick and a place in Brazil.Denmark - 2014
A late header from Ronaldo beat the hosts and equalized the European Championship scoring record. That was his 22nd across qualifying and matched Turkey's Hakan Sukur and Denmark's Jon Dahl Tomasson.Wales - 2016
The country's biggest game since the Euro 2004 final against Greece on home soil 12 years earlier needed Ronaldo to break the deadlock with a trademark header in the 50th minute. He almost claimed the second too with his shot diverted past Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey by former Manchester United teammate Nani. Spain - 2018
"One of the classic World Cup performances" was how the BBC described Ronaldo's display in Sochi against Portugal's longtime rivals Spain. He had opened the scoring and after his side were pegged back he put them ahead 2-1 but Spain would go 3-2 ahead before Ronaldo's late heroics. An 88th-minute free kick sailed into the top corner to level the scores once again - doubling his World Cup finals tally in a single game, becoming the fourth player to score in four separate World Cups and the oldest World Cp hat trick scorer. After the match, the 33-year-old was tipped by the Portugal manager to score in Qatar in 2022.Switzerland - 2019
Ronaldo was described as genius by Portugal boss Fernando Santos after scoring the first-ever UEFA Nations League finals goal - and the tournament's first-ever hat trick. Ronaldo had opened the scoring before a controversial penalty saw the Swiss level in Oporto. It was he who then stepped up to score twice more as the game headed to extra time. "I was his coach in 2003 and I could see where he would go," Santos said after the game. His coach, countrymen and the football world waits to see where he will go next.