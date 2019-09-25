Chinese boxers to host Japanese challengers in Shanghai in Oct

2019/9/25

Chinese boxer Wulan Tuolehazi Photo: Courtesy of M23 boxing club

Chinese boxers will host Japanese challengers on October 17 in Shanghai, organizers have announced. 

China's Wulan Tuolehazi, a Kazak fighter from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, will host Japan's Satoshi Tanaka in a 12-round flyweight bout.

He is leading a six-man Chinese boxing team from M23 boxing club to face the challenge from Japanese counterparts.

This is Wulan's second WBA title defense bout, as he is on a path to challenge the golden belt holder Artem Dalakian of Ukraine. 

"I won my past two bouts through unanimous decision, now I'm thinking I can win one by a knockout," Wulan told reporters. "I am eager to challenge the world champion." 

Wulan, now 26 with a record of 10-1, ranks third in WBA's flyweight division. If he succeeds in defending his title in Shanghai, he is highly likely to get a chance to challenge the world golden belt holder later this year. 

Wulan's clubmate Li Xiang, a rising star in M23 Academy, will face Japan's former amateur-­turned professional fighter and now national champion Ryu Horikawa in the WBO light flyweight bout. Li is among the WBO's top five light flyweight boxers.

The Sino-Japanese boxing bouts have been held four times since 2017, with Chinese fighters, as a team, have never defeated in the showdowns at home.



