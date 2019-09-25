Jiaozhou hosts family sailing race

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Jiaozhou in Easy China's Shandong Province hosted the national family sailing race on Saturday, with participation from more than 30 families.Several families from neighboring Qingdao, where sailing has become a popular sport in the coastal city, joined the race. Parents viewed the race as an opportunity for their children to in race in high seas conditions.Jiaozhou, a county-level city under Qingdao, is branding itself as a tourist destination through sports, with sailing among the major attractions.