Olympic beach volleyball qualifiers confirmed

Women's beach volleyball teams representing Spain and Latvia qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after their wins at the Olympic qualifiers held in Haiyang in East China's Shandong Province.In men's competition, Latvia and Italy automatically qualify for the Olympics.Besides the winning teams in Haiyang, Olympic berths consist of hosts Japan, the world's top 15 teams and continental champions.Although Chinese women's pair of Wang Fan and Xia Xinyi failed to qualify for the Olympics at the home qualifiers, they are ranked 20th in the world and remain contenders for an Olympic berth.