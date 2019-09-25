National sailing championships kicks off

Photo: Courtesy of organizers





The national sailing championships in laser and Finn dinghies kicked off in Weifang, East China's Shandong Province on Monday, with more than 130 athletes from 21 provincial teams compete for the top glory in the country.



Weifang, a city which is promoting water sports including yachting and dragon boat race, won the sailing nationals' hosting bid in July.



Weifang has also hosted the kite-surfing world championships and the national sailing league races.



The nationals will run until Sunday.



