Stable system shields nation from global economic crises

A bullet train runs on the Yangxian section of Xi'an-Chengdu high-speed railway line in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province on March 21, 2018. China has pledged to coordinate its efforts of environmental protection and economic development in 2019, an important year for winning the tough battle against pollution. Photo: Xinhua

China has achieved an economic miracle any other country would envy during 40 years of reform and opening-up - from stunning growth rates to a global economic powerhouse that ranks second in GDP and first in trade.But beyond the glamorous headlines lies another impressive achievement that few countries in the world could replicate: No economic crisis has hit China in the past 40 years.It shielded itself from the economic catastrophe even when the 1997 Asian financial crisis crippled most Asian economies and the US subprime crisis snowballed into a global financial tsunami in the late 2000s.A stable political system enabled Beijing to build an economic "Great Wall" that effectively defends against external shock, Chinese observers and officials said. The nation's firm commitment to reform and opening-up has also accelerated internal reforms that gave birth to a stable, sound and resilient economy, they noted.China is the only emerging economy that did not experience a systematic financial and economic crisis in the past four decades of reform and opening-up, statistics show.This is against the backdrop of the global economy sliding into a number of downturns in past decades, starting with the oil crisis of 1973 that led the world economy into a prolonged period of stagnation, the Black Monday stock market crash in 1987, the Latin American debt crisis in the 1980s, the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the US subprime crisis of the late 2000s.With the escalating China-US trade war, some have expressed worries that a new round of crisis may drag the world into a global recession.In contrast to China, almost all major global economies have taken a dive with hardships.Take Russia as an example. The country grappled with financial crisis in the late 2000s. In 2014, Russia's economy was hit by price slumps in crude oil, a major export.The Asian financial crisis in 1997 sank the economies of Japan and South Korea, which used to be dominant economic powers in Asia.In the latest decade, European countries have been struggling under the impact of a financial crisis and European sovereign debt crisis, Florian Lupe, a Germany-based scholar specializing in China-related issues, told the Global Times."China's economy grew at a high speed during the past 40 years without a crisis," Lupe said. "This is truly a miracle. No other great power could achieve that."Chinese analysts said the fact that China is an exception to all external fluctuations during the last 40 years defies the predictions of some Western media and scholars, who periodically suggest China is nearing an economic crisis, citing the country's debt and real estate bubble.From 1979 to 2017, China's economy averaged an astonishing 9.5 percent growth rate, official data shows.And China's economy remained stable and robust even in 2008 when Western economies were hit hard by the US subprime crisis.In 2010, China overtook Japan to become the world's second-largest economy after the US.

Graphics: GT