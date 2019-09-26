Beijing to set up blacklist for construction industry to improve credit information

Excavators produced by Sany Group at the 2018 bauma China, Asia's largest event for the construction industry, in Shanghai on November 27, 2018 Photo: VCG

China will establish a blacklist for market entities in the construction industry to promote the building of a credit information platform, a measure analysts said should be deployed in accordance with the improvement of social credit.Market entities that break laws or regulations shall be punished by relevant administrations, according to a statement from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development (MOHURD) on Wednesday."The move is a very important part of the construction of the social credit system," Tian Yun, vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, told the Global Times on Thursday.The statement indicates that China will focus on the responsibility of construction units to trace relevant persons or enterprises in charge. Construction units shall be responsible for the quality of construction projects and shall not subcontract or illegally subpackage projects.China will strengthen the social supervision and punishment mechanism for the construction industry. Construction quality as an assessment will be recorded in the credit evaluation of enterprises, which Tian said should be seen as a measure to ensure the quality of buildings.The MOHURD will establish and improve mechanisms to handle defective building materials.It vowed to improve the information-sharing system by coordinating with other departments to implement lifelong responsibilities for building materials manufacturers and suppliers, and regulate the order of the building materials market.This is not the first blacklist mechanism established in China.Ministries and departments have previously published several blacklists in various sectors to assist the establishment of the social credit system."The measure will not only build the social credit system, but will also improve high-quality development in accordance with the central government's requirements," said Tian.Global times