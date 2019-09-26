‘Media is lying’ about Amazon devastation

A tract of Amazon jungle burning is seen in Apui, Para state, Brazil on August 30. Photo: VCG

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday it was a lie that the Amazon was being devastated by fire and accused countries critical of him of having a "colonialist spirit."Speaking first at this year's UN General Assembly, the far-right leader also heaped praise on his American counterpart Donald Trump for respecting his country's sovereignty.The speech came a week after a Human Rights Watch report that accused Bolsonaro of giving a "green light" to illegal loggers and failing to protect those defending the world's largest rainforest. "The Amazon is not being devastated or consumed by fire. The media is lying," said Bolsonaro, whose 32-minute speech went more than double his allotted time."It is a fallacy to say that the Amazon is the heritage of humankind, and a misconception confirmed by scientists to say that our Amazon forests are the lungs of the world," he said.Bolsonaro also hit out at his detractors, saying that while every country had problems, sensational reporting in the international media "aroused our patriotic sentiments.""Using and resorting to these fallacies, certain countries, instead of helping... behaved in a disrespectful manner and with a colonialist spirit," he said."They even called into question that which we hold as a most sacred value, our sovereignty."Making a clear reference to France, he said: "One of these countries during the recent G7 meeting dared suggest applying sanctions to Brazil without consulting or even listening to Brazil."France and Ireland have threatened to block a trade deal between the EU and South American countries including Brazil because of Bolsonaro's environmental policies.Bolsonaro by contrast said he was grateful to Trump, "who summed up the spirit that should prevail among United Nation member countries: respect for the freedom and sovereignty of each of the member countries."French President Emmanuel Macron hit back at Bolsonaro later Tuesday, reiterating that the planet had a "common interest" in the Amazon due to its impact on the climate."I will never support a leader who calls scientific facts into question," Macron told reporters, adding: "We need to respect the Brazilian people as well as the truth in order to make progress."