London encounters with oriental charm

Iconic British designer Dame Zendra Rhodes DBE presents gifts to Chinese film star, Suzhou Design Week ambassador Carina Lau at Fashion and Textile Museum in London on September 25. Photo:Courtesy of Beijing Design Week and Suzhou Design Week

The Chinese exhibition "Encounters with Oriental History" kicked off at the London Fashion and Textile Museum on September 25.Jointly organized by Beijing Design Week and Suzhou Design Week, the carefully curated collections feature objects from the two famous cities in China.Yu Peng, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in the UK, said at the opening ceremony that the exhibition is part of this year's Belt & Road City Design Week, initiated by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism."The UK is widely regarded as the birthplace of creative industry and London is the capital of creativity and innovation. It is therefore our sincere hope that exhibitions like this will further our mutual ties in culture and tourism, powered by our cooperation in design and creative industries," said Yu.The exhibition presents royal gardens and museums from Beijing's Summer Palace, Temple of Heaven, Beihai Park and Capital Museum, and also the latest designs in famous attractions in Suzhou such as Pingjiang Road and Suzhou Museum. "We hope the exhibition can help to provide an understanding of the key traditions that underpin contemporary China," said Zhang Xiuju, deputy general manager of Beijing Design Week.Iconic British designer Dame Zendra Rhodes DBE, founder of the Fashion and Textile Museum, welcomed the show as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the founding of her eponymous fashion house.Rhodes has designed clothes for a roster of famous clients including Diana Ross, Princess Diana, Freddie Mercury and Cher, and is known for her eclectic creations inspired by Indian textiles, New York skylines, Pop Art, designs for opera and London's punk scene.Rhodes told the Global Times that she is looking forward to visiting China to attend Suzhou Design Week, which is scheduled to take place from October 24 to 29.Carina Lau, one of the most popular film actresses in Hong Kong, came to the exhibition as international ambassador for Suzhou Design Week. Lau, who was born in Suzhou, told the Global Times she would like her hometown to be known by more people."Suzhou is a city famous for silk, which has inspired Westerners' interest in the East," Lau said, adding that for centuries, skilled craftsmen and carpenters from Suzhou entered the imperial workshops of royal families to produce silk, furniture and jade items. Their products were brought to Europe and had a strong influence on European aesthetics.Lau is particularly pleased that London has become the guest city for the 2019 Suzhou Design Week because London respects tradition, cultural diversity and advocates innovation, principles shared by Suzhou.The London exhibition will also hold a seminar on the protection of China's Grand Canal on September 26.

Items displayed at the Chinese exhibition “Encounters with Oriental History” at Fashion and Textile Museum in London. Photo:Courtesy of Beijing Design Week and Suzhou Design Week

