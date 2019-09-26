Reflections on 70-year rise to world factory

A patrol robot conducts an inspection inside a power grid facility in Chuzhou, East China's Anhui Province on Tuesday. Equipped with a high-definition camera and infrared thermograph technology, the robot makes life easier for facility employees by checking grid equipment 24/7, especially in extreme weather conditions. The Chinese robots market will be worth $77 billion by 2022, according to a report released by the International Data Corp in August. Photo: VCG

