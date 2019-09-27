China promises all-out efforts to protect African countries' interests

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that China will make all-out efforts to "do whatever the African brothers expect from us and whatever is in their interests."



The world today faces major changes unseen in a century, and the most important change is that a large number of developing countries, including China and those in Africa, have been on the fast track of development, Wang said.



China has stood firmly with its African brothers all along, Wang said during a meeting with the foreign ministers of Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa -- members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, and Niger and Tunisia, incoming members of the UN Security Council, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly high-level events week.



Wang said reflecting Africa's appeals, addressing its concerns and safeguarding its interests are the central focus of China's work on the council as African countries are the most important and most trusted partners of China since the first day that China joined the council.



In the face of the new situation, China is ready to work with African countries at the Security Council to strengthen solidarity and coordination, and safeguard common interests, Wang said, adding that together the countries will make new and greater contributions to world peace and development.



Wang said important consensus was reached at the meeting as all parties are supportive of safeguarding multilateralism, strengthening the authority and role of the United Nations, upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and opposing unilateralism and bullying.



"We have all agreed to enhance mutual support and cooperation between China and Africa in UN and Security Council affairs, and safeguard the common interests of China, Africa and other developing countries," said Wang.



It is supported by all that African countries should solve African issues in the African way and the UN should provide financial support for independent peace operations in Africa, according to Wang.



He added that the concept of "cooperation for development and development for peace" is also supported by all, which will help African countries achieve independent and sustainable development.



Wang stressed that all parties at the meeting are firmly committed to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and opposing any country creating obstacles for developing countries or depriving them of the right to development.