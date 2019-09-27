Journalists from 36 countries, regions visit Innovation Achievement Exhibition in Beijing





Journalists experience gesture recognition technology during a visit to the Innovation Achievement Exhibition in Zhongguancun National Innovative Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2019. More than 60 journalists from 36 countries and regions on Thursday visited the exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Journalists view an intelligent suitcase during a visit to the Innovation Achievement Exhibition in Zhongguancun National Innovative Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2019. More than 60 journalists from 36 countries and regions on Thursday visited the exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A journalist views a robot during a visit to the Innovation Achievement Exhibition in Zhongguancun National Innovative Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2019. More than 60 journalists from 36 countries and regions on Thursday visited the exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Journalists visit the Innovation Achievement Exhibition in Zhongguancun National Innovative Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2019. More than 60 journalists from 36 countries and regions on Thursday visited the exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)