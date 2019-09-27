China publishes white paper on China and world in new era

Source: Published: 2019/9/27 10:07:42

Photo: Xinhua

China's State Council Information Office on Friday issued a white paper, titled "China and the World in the New Era."



China's State Council Information Office on Friday issued a white paper, titled "China and the World in the New Era."

Besides a preface and a conclusion, the white paper consists of four sections: "China Has Found a Development Path Suited to Its Actual Conditions," "China's Development Is an Opportunity for the World," "A Prosperous and Beautiful World Is the Common Aspiration of All Peoples," and "China Contributes to a Better World."

